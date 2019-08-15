Workshops and events around St George’s Quay in Lancaster

Lancaster-based community arts organisation GRAFT will run a weekend of workshops and events by professional artists around St George’s Quay on August 31- September 1.

JAM features four artists responding to the area, exploring themes from its past as a major dock to the present construction of new homes along the riverfront.

The free events range from hands-on workshops at the Maritime Museum, perfect for keeping the kids entertained at the end of the summer holidays, to a tea party and flag making activity seeking to connect the residents of the new housing developments in the area, sending messages of community across the Lune through semaphore.

Throughout the weekend visitors to the area will also have the chance to see unexpected artist performances taking place along the banks of the river.

GRAFT director Ellie Barrett said: “We believe that art is a powerful tool for bringing people together, and that making something as a group, and experiencing artists’ work in unexpected places can be more powerful than closing it off in a gallery.

“GRAFT wants to run events that are exciting and unusual, and that people feel welcome to join in, whatever their age or whether or not they see themselves as creative or artistic.”

The first event is on August 31 at Lancaster Maritime Museum from 12pm-3pm.

On September 1, there are two events.

The first at Lancaster Maritime Museum is a printing workshop with artist Theo Vass from 10.30am-12pm.

Places are limited to sign up at www.graftlancaster.com/jam.

Between 1pm and 3pm on St George’s Quay, there is a tea party with a twist.

Visit www.graftlancaster.com.