Wind in the Willows at Leighton Hall near Carnforth

Mole, Ratty, Badger and the unstoppable Mr Toad are set to roar into Leighton Hall with their production of Wind in the Willows.

Renowned interactive theatre company Attic Door Productions will use Leighton Hall’s elegant façade and grounds as a stunning backdrop to three delightful outdoor performances of Wind in the Willows across the day on Thursday August 22.

Join Mr Toad’s band of merry friends on an enchanting hour long open air adventure, from the sleepy Riverside to the chaos of Toad Hall. Featuring songs, puppets and lots to join in and laugh along with, it’s the perfect treat for all the family.

Children and adults will thrill to Leighton’s unique staging of the play using the spectacle of ‘promenade theatre’.

Rather than one stage, the action leads cast and audience alike through four different settings within the hall’s grounds, sweeping the audience into the heart of the story.

Guests are invited to bring along seating (cushions, picnic blankets), then enjoy the fast paced summertime fun across the picturesque locations.

With Lancaster’s Dukes theatre taking a one-year hiatus from their famous Williamson Park promenade, Leighton Hall has become one of the lucky few places in the country where ‘walking theatre’ can be experienced this summer.

First published in 1908, the Wind in the Willows is one of the most enduring children’s books of all time.

Kenneth Grahame’s classic animal characters were expanded into irresistible tales based on the bedtime stories he told his son Alastair.

Suzie Reynolds, owner of Leighton Hall, said: “We’re so excited to be turning Leighton Hall into Toad Hall for this special day!

“Outside the three performances, the estate has plenty to entertain the whole family, including the garden, children’s playground, and the popular tearoom.

“We get lots of classic cars visiting Leighton, but I don’t think many bring as much fun and chaos as Mr Toad’s will!”

Performances start at 11am, 2.30pm and 5pm.

Tickets can be purchased online from atticdoorproductions.co.uk or 01524 419486, or see www.leightonhall.co.uk for details.

Tickets are £8.50 or £30 for four.