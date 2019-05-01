VIDEO: Scarecrows take over Wray village during festival Wray Scarecrow Festival is in full swing with plenty of scarecrows throughout the village to see. The theme for this year’s festival is ‘evolution’ and the festival has certainly evolved 1. Crocodile scarecrow at Wray Scarecrow Festival In a while, crocodile. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Stickman scarecrow at Wray Scarecrow Festival The evolution of stickman. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Wolf scarecrow at Wray Keeping the wolf from the door. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. What came first, the chicken or the egg? Chicken and egg scenario. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3