VIDEO: Dino day in Lancaster city centre

Dino-Day has quickly become one of Lancaster's best loved and best attended events.

This year Lancaster BID welcomed 'Little Al' the Allosaurus - the UK's largest walking dinosaur - making his first appearance in the Lancaster district.

Rex the T-rex was also there ready to scare the public.

With more dinosaurs than ever the day attracted large crowds and was once again a roaring success.

The event is organised and run by the Lancaster BID team.

It celebrates Lancaster's Sir Richard Owen, the man who coined the word dinosaur.

There were activities across the city including Market Square, Dalton Square, New Street, Church Street, Penny Street and Sir Simon's Arcade.

If your business (in the Lancaster BID zone) would like to take part in similar events in the future, please contact marketing@lancasterbid.org to express your interest.