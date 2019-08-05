VIDEO and pictures: Morecambe 1940s revival weekend Morecambe 1940s revival weekend was a feast of vintage music and entertainment People were dancing in the street and cycling on vintage cycles. 1. Singing trio The Bobby Pin Ups get ready to perform Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall. Michelle Adamson jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Morecambe 1940s revival weekend From left, Ray Ellis and Gavin Dring. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall. Michelle Adamson jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Appealing for donations for Morecambe Revival 2020 From left, Kath Mercer and Kath Shallis. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall. Michelle Adamson jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. A stitch in time saves nine Bev Butler on her crafty sew and sew stall. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall. Michelle Adamson jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6