See the most cost-effective activities according to Go Outdoors research

Whether visiting museums or exploring the great outdoors, the UK has plenty to offer without breaking the bank. Outdoor experts at GO Outdoors have taken a closer look at the top destinations with the best free family activities.

Top 10 most instagrammable free attractions are:

1 #durham cathedral, with 76,000 posts.

Durham Cathedral grabs first place as the most Instagrammable free attraction (photo: Adobe)

2 #imperialwarmuseum, with 73,300 posts.

3 #windsorgreatpark, with 66,900 posts.

4 #sherwoodpines, with 39,000 posts.

5 #bodleianlibrary, with 34,500 posts.

Imperial War Museum London takes second place as most instagrammable free attraction (photo: Adobe)

6 #kirkstallabbey, with 31,900 posts.

7 #nationalrailwaymuseum, with 26,800 posts.

8 #glasgowcathedral, with 26,200 posts.

9 #goatfell, with 22,600 posts.

Third placed most instagrammable free attraction is Windsor Great Park (photo: Adobe)

10 #moorsvalley, with 21,600 posts.

Durham Cathedral grabs first place as the most Instagrammable free attraction on the list. This Norman building is also one of the most Instagrammable free attractions that the UK has to offer, with a total of 76,000 hashtagged posts.

The Imperial War Museum London takes second place. Considered to be the world’s leading museum of war and conflict, this popular attraction showcases an array of recreations of WWI trenches and the Blitz. It’s therefore no surprise that this location currently has over 73,300 hashtagged posts on Instagram.

Windsor Great Park completes the top three list for the most Instagrammable free attractions. his sweeping parkland has received nearly 67,000 hashtagged posts on the popular social media platform

Fifth placed most instagrammable free attraction is Sherwood Pines in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire (photo: Adobe)

TikTok’s most viewed free attractions in the UK are:

1 High Lodge Thetford Forest, 8,400,000,000 views.

2 Goatfell Mountain, 7,300,000,000 views.

3 Durham Cathedral, 290,300,000 views.

4 Leeds Art Gallery, 102,800,000 views.

5 Cambridge University Museum of Zoology, 89,000,000 views.

6 RAF Cosford, 57,800,000 views.

7 Oxford Natural History Museum, 53,200,000 views.

8 Sherwood Pines, 48,700,000 views.

9 Guildhall Art Gallery, 48,300,000 views.

10 Science Museum London, 46,600,000 views.

When it comes to TikTok’s famous destinations, High Lodge Thetford Forest takes home the gold as the most viewed free attraction on the list. Situated in Suffolk, this major tourist attraction has a total of a whopping 8.4 billion views across various videos on TikTok with its search term. This location offers visitors the opportunity to experience nature at its finest, from climbing to cycling, it’s no wonder it’s a top attraction for outdoor enthusiasts.

Goatfell Mountain takes the second spot with a total of 7.3 billion views across numerous videos when searching the term ‘Goatfell’ on the popular video-sharing platform.

With so many possible routes of ascent, Goatfell has become a largely popular peak among visitors and is the perfect destination for a free day out. It is estimated that it takes anywhere from two to five hours to climb this well-known landmark.

Once again, the Durham Cathedral makes it to the top three list, this time as one of the most viewed free attractions on TikTok. Located in County Durham in the North East of England, this Romanesque-style cathedral has made waves on the well-known video-sharing platform with over 290 million TikTok views.

Further Insights:

Windsor Great Park is the most popular free destination, with a whopping 5.4 million visitors in 2021.

London’s Science Museum is the most googled free attraction with a total of over one million searches alone in just one year.