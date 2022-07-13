Experts reveal why pets sleeping on our bed can cure insomnia and improve comfort

Experts have revealed the benefits of pets sleeping on the bed

Research by the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research shows that more than half of owners (56%) allow their pets to sleep with them at night, so luxury bedroom specialists French Bedroom have partnered with Barbara Santini, psychologist at dimepiecela.com to state five reasons why the nation should share with their furry friends at night.

1. Improved sleep

It has been proven that a dog in the bed can mitigate anxiety and improve mood and environment for rest. This combats insomnia in the process.

Barbara states “Sleeping with pets encourages the production and release of more oxytocin. When our oxytocin levels are high, we are more likely to experience total body relaxation.”

2. Strengthened immunity

Sharing a bed with an animal may benefit the immune system even more due to the close proximity together. Barbara says “Pets encourage the diversity of microorganisms in a home and research shows that your immune system strengthens when exposed to a diversity of microorganisms.”

3. Increased comfort and security

Pets provide a sense of safety at night. Georgia says “Pets create a secure and cosy atmosphere with their warmth, steady heartbeat, and protective nature.” Barbara adds “Dogs heighten comfort, especially for people who feel lonely.”

4. Fresher bed linen

Having a pet involves cleaning the house more often due to added build-up of dirt - the extra washes can help with allergies and dust, especially during summer.

Georgia comments: “Pets provide an extra reason to keep the house in order so sleeping with them and washing the linen every few days on a warm cycle will prevent an accumulation of dust.”

5. Strengthens trust

The benefits of having pets sleep on the bed aren’t just for humans, animals will have a higher trust level. This makes communication and training easier.