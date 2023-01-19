Loved-up couples are increasingly choosing to visit exotic locations for a romantic Valentine’s Day break and now the top 10 destinations have been named.
With Valentine’s bookings up 200% on last year, luxury cruise experts at Panache Cruises have named the top ten most romantic spots around the world.
From idyllic beaches to bustling city breaks, these spots are the ideal destinations for love birds to enjoy some quality time surrounded by charming settings.
James Cole, founder and managing director of Panache Cruises said: “As pandemic restrictions have lifted, we have seen a sharp rise in bookings around Valentine’s Day as couples seek to celebrate their relationship. Escaping routine and having some one-on-one time while exploring new destinations with your significant other is a fantastic way to spend Valentine’s Day.”
Here are the top 10 destinations ...
1. Santorini
Santorini is considered to be one of the most popular romantic destinations for a good reason. This Greek island has incredible views and sunsets, beautiful blue-domed white houses built on cliff sides and the brilliant blue Aegean Sea, which make this charming island the perfect spot for a Valentine's Day getaway. Couples can wander the cute villages, go wine tasting, visit volcanoes and enjoy sunrises and sunsets on beautiful beaches.
2. Venice
Venice is a unique city that allures visitors with its canals, stunning architecture, art and history. What could be more romantic than sailing off into the sunset on a gondola with your loved one or strolling hand-in-hand across romantic bridges? Not to forget, visitors can enjoy delicious Italian cuisine and incredible hospitality.
3. The Maldives
The Maldives is a popular holiday choice for romance-seekers who are looking to go off-grid for some relaxation. The crystal clear waters, pristine beaches and overwater bungalows make it a paradise where couples can unwind and soak up the sun.
4. Paris
One of the most traditional romantic cities is undoubtedly Paris. Couples can explore many famous love-drenched landmarks from the Eiffel Tower to the Pont Des Arts bridge outside of Notre Dame, go on serene strolls by the Seine and try out French cuisine in chic cafes and restaurants.
