This is what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Lancaster
Looking to move in Lancaster? This is everything you need to know about what your money can get you.
From flats, fixer-uppers, holiday homes, terraced houses and more, this is what those looking to move in Lancaster can get with up to £100,000, starting from just £25,000.
1. Scotforth, two bed bungalow holiday park home
Located on a friendly and quiet site that also brags easy motorway access and local amenities, this holiday home comes equipped with the likes of a living room with open plan kitchen, as well as a garden area and parking. 24,000
With this home, you'll enjoy the benefits from The Quay, like riverside walks, pubs and more. As well as a station, the M6 and the city centre being nearby, the house boasts a modern open plan layout and generous garden. 34,250
This second floor flat contains two bedrooms, a family bathroom, a reception room and comes with off-road parking and nearby transport links to keep you connected all over the city. Offers over 65,000.
Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, this home presents the opportunity to turn this property into your dream home. With excellent foundation features like a double and single bedroom and three piece bathroom suite. 80,000.