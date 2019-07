A bed push turned into a wagon roll when a group of nurses took to the streets of Preston. Dressed in country and western fancy dress, they pushed their converted bed through the town as a curtain raiser for Whittingham Hospital's annual fete. Pictured are: Melody Marsden, Linda Cullen and Michelle Middleton hitching a ride on the bed being bushed by Siobhan Horan, Joan O'Donnell, Pauline McCarville, Carol Livesey, Bill Harmen and Tony Dawson

