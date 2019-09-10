This 3-bedroom penthouse in the north wing of a converted hospital is up for sale in Lancaster - for £295,000

The Grade II listed building sits within the prestigious and sought after development known as 'The Residence' located close to Lancaster's historic City Centre. Here we take a look inside:

The apartment is split over two floors in the north wing of the former hospital, which includes lift access to all floors. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

The entrance hall leads onto the living room where tall arched windows create a naturally light living space. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

The lounge opens to the modern breakfast kitchen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The split level landing gives access to the spacious master bedroom with fitted wardrobes. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more