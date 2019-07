Listed are all the restaurants, pubs and takeaways in Lancaster than have been given a one or two star food hygiene rating by the FSA. A one star rating means "major improvement necessary" and a two star rating means "some improvement is necessary".

1. Pizzetta Republic Lancaster University, Bailrigg Lane, Lancaster, LA1 4YW. Rated 1 on 17-Oct-2018.

2. Lansil Sports & Social Club Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE. Rated 1 on 8-Sep-2018.

3. Nice and Spicy 2 Church Street, Lancaster, LA1 1NP. Rated 1 on 12-Jul-2018.

4. Rocking Horse Fusion Chinese Cuisine 8 New Street, Lancaster, LA1 1EG. Rated 1 on 19-Dec-2018.

