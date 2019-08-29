Restaurants

These are the 8 best restaurants in Lancaster - according to Google user reviews

Lancaster has a wide range of restaurants, offering up a variety of culinary delights.

But these are eight of the best in the area, according to Google user reviews.

4.5 out of 5 stars. I cannot recommend this place enough. Absolutely amazing food. Everything was so full of flavour. Tastiest food I've ever had the pleasure of eating!!! Google reviewer

1. Red Peppercorn

4.5 out of 5 stars. I cannot recommend this place enough. Absolutely amazing food. Everything was so full of flavour. Tastiest food I've ever had the pleasure of eating!!! Google reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
4.7 out of 5 stars.Lovely space to eat and great veggie food. Staff really friendly too. Very fresh and really tasty. Google reviewer

2. Whale Tail

4.7 out of 5 stars.Lovely space to eat and great veggie food. Staff really friendly too. Very fresh and really tasty. Google reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
4.4 out of 5 stars. The food is seriously next level. The service and staff are a cut above. Easily the best restaurant in the city, regardless of cuisine. Google reviewer

3. Blue Moon

4.4 out of 5 stars. The food is seriously next level. The service and staff are a cut above. Easily the best restaurant in the city, regardless of cuisine. Google reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
4.6 out of 5 stars. Always superb food a warm welcome wouldn't eat anywhere else in Lancaster Google reviewer

4. The Sun Cafe & Restaurant

4.6 out of 5 stars. Always superb food a warm welcome wouldn't eat anywhere else in Lancaster Google reviewer
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2