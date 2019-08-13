These are the 10 most viewed properties in Lancaster according to Zoopla Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the top 10 most viewed Lancaster properties on its website last month From family homes to dream homes, here is the full Zoopla list: 1. Torrisholme Road, Lancaster LA1 3 bed semi-detached house for sale - Offers over 200,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51458423 other Buy a Photo 2. 2 Park Meadow, Aldcliffe, Lancaster LA1 4 bed detached house for sale - Guide price 850,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/48410750 other Buy a Photo 3. Ward House, Chapel Lane, Ellel, Lancaster LA2 4 bed detached house for sale - Guide price 750,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51691457 other Buy a Photo 4. The Ashton, Well House, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster LA1 6 bed link-detached house for sale - Guide price 750,000 More details can be found here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/49504987 other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3