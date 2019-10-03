These are the top rated cafes in Lancaster for breakfasts.

These are the 10 best places in Lancaster to get breakfast according to Tripadvisor reviews

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you need to choose wisely.

Here are some of the best breakfast spots in Lancaster according to how they were ranked by Tripadvisor users.

With more than 30 years of butchery and grocery experience behind them, the people behind Countrystyle Kitchen make their popular breakfasts using their own produce.

1. Countrystyle Kitchen

With more than 30 years of butchery and grocery experience behind them, the people behind Countrystyle Kitchen make their popular breakfasts using their own produce.
other
Buy a Photo
Another pub that serves food all day. Their focus is on local suppliers and the breakfast comes highly rated.

2. Wagon and Horses

Another pub that serves food all day. Their focus is on local suppliers and the breakfast comes highly rated.
other
Buy a Photo
A hidden gem. One reviewer said: "You must root this little place out! They do a great breakfast but to be honest they do great everything."

3. The Old Bell Coffee House

A hidden gem. One reviewer said: "You must root this little place out! They do a great breakfast but to be honest they do great everything."
other
Buy a Photo
This cafe is known for its vegetarian food. You can build your own vegetarian or vegan breakfast.

4. Whaletail Cafe

This cafe is known for its vegetarian food. You can build your own vegetarian or vegan breakfast.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3