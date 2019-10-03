These are the 10 best places in Lancaster to get breakfast according to Tripadvisor reviews
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you need to choose wisely.
Here are some of the best breakfast spots in Lancaster according to how they were ranked by Tripadvisor users.
1. Countrystyle Kitchen
With more than 30 years of butchery and grocery experience behind them, the people behind Countrystyle Kitchen make their popular breakfasts using their own produce.
2. Wagon and Horses
Another pub that serves food all day. Their focus is on local suppliers and the breakfast comes highly rated.
3. The Old Bell Coffee House
A hidden gem. One reviewer said: "You must root this little place out! They do a great breakfast but to be honest they do great everything."
4. Whaletail Cafe
This cafe is known for its vegetarian food. You can build your own vegetarian or vegan breakfast.
