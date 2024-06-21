Review: A new concept in the world of electric scooters - try the high quality of the iScooter

iScooter iX5 Off Road Electric Scooter, the thrill of a lifetime. Regular price £825.99, sale price £595.99.

If you’re on the lookout for an electric scooter than we have found a brand new concept which suits all ages and abilities, and price ranges - why not try the high quality of the iScooter?

With a steadily increasing rider base surpassing 70,000, iScooter has been committed since 2012 to designing, improving, and conceptualising high-quality electric scooters.

Its wide array of scooters is designed for adults, teenagers, and children alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, each of its scooters showcases unique features crafted to suit a variety of riders, so feel at liberty to explore and find the ideal match for your requirements.

The budget friendly iScooter i8 Electric Scooter. Regular price £315.99, sale price £208.99.

The i8 Lightweight Scooter is budget friendly as it's perfect for navigating city streets and getting you to your destination in style. Say goodbye to expensive transportation options and hello to affordable convenience with the high-value i8 electric scooter.