Businesses to benefit from fully funded cyber awareness and innovation support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cyber Foundry builds on a series of multi-million pound secure digitalisation projects that has helped SMEs in the UK to Defend Innovate and Grow their businesses.

The programme is fully funded by the Government’s Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) with the aim of reducing cyber threats and risks within businesses which are using or plan to adopt digital technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to encourage businesses to embrace innovations in digital and cyber technologies which can improve products and processes and helping them to embed these into strategies that allow companies to differentiate and diversify in their market sectors, leading to significant growth.

Cyber security

Viscount Camrose, Minister for AI and Intellectual Property, said: “Our increasingly connected world has transformed how people live and work across the globe. Around one in three firms in the UK suffered some form of cyber-attack in the last year, so the growing cyber risk means we need to continue taking firm action to protect ourselves online.

“This is why the government is stepping in with initiatives such as this, injecting more than £300,000 in funding to ensure businesses in Lancashire and Cumbria have the support they need to tackle the risks which go hand-in-hand with digital technology.

“We are also forging ahead with plans to equip our workforce and the next generation with the tools they need to tackle cyber threats, through projects such as our Upskill in Cyber and Cyber Explorers programmes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will engage with businesses through training workshops, masterclasses, and bespoke student projects.. There is also the opportunity for organisations to benefit from studentships and support through the Cyber Foundry technical team on new innovative products and services.

Lancaster University Professor Sarah Kemp, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Engagement, said: “We really welcome this investment from DSIT and encourage as many businesses as possible to take advantage of this opportunity. Developing cyber awareness and competence is essential to ensuring the security, resilience and prosperity of any business but also often acts as catalyst for innovation and productivity enhancements.”

The programme is being offered through Cyber Works which offers a range of innovative opportunities for knowledge exchange between businesses and the Cyber Security Research Centre (CSRC) based within the School of Computing and Communication at Lancaster University. The CSRC holds national and international acclaim and is recognised by the Government's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) as an Accredited Centre for Excellence.

Lancaster University Business Support Manager Dr Rebecca Robinson said: “Cyber Works helps to link business to our rich vibrant community of multidisciplinary researchers, and we provide a range of options and avenues of support. Through exchanging knowledge, building key partnerships and using research, we help companies to defend, innovate and grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dion Williams, Director of Research, Enterprise & Innovation at Lancaster University, said: “The University is committed to realising the huge potential of Northwest Cyber Corridor and to ensure that the positive impacts reach across businesses and communities in Lancashire and Cumbria. The Foundry project is a key initiative in this context and will support the translation of our leading research expertise to drive innovation led growth and prosperity for the region.”

According to the NCSCs latest Cyber Security Breaches Survey, around 97% of businesses use some form of digital technology. In 2019, over 32% of businesses and charities reported that they had suffered a cyber security breach or attack over the last 12 months and the economic costs of such events can be catastrophic to many businesses. Within Greater Manchester alone, the annual cost of cyber-attacks has been estimated at almost £0.86bn by the Lloyds City Risk Register. With the relatively recent implementation of GDPR legislation it is more important than ever to ensure that customer and client data is secured, or there is an added risk of penalties and fines.

Cyber Foundry is a proven model that draws on successful elements from Lancaster University’s other business-focused cyber projects, including Lancashire Cyber Foundry (part-funded by the ERDF), which supported SMEs in Lancashire.