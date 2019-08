On the market for £565,000 with Dewhurst Homes, Old Cuddy Cottage is very much a barn conversion, and a gorgeous one at that. Boasting three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three reception rooms, this is a truly unique detached property with both original and contemporary features. And, it has stunning views over the surrounding countryside from the manicured gardens to boot. Take a look around...

The home's maing living room has hardwood windows and its original beams.

The room also has a feature brick fireplace.

As well as integrated applications, the home's kitchen has LED under-unit lighting, original beams, and Chinese solid slate flooring.

The second reception room opens into the staircase and has an airy garden-facing aspect.

