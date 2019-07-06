Take a look around: Classic and contemporary Preston farmhouse up for sale for £975,000
There was once a time when those looking for the nicest place to live would not consider a farmhouse unless something had gone very wrong indeed. These days, the matter has practically been flipped on its head: farmhouses are large, spacious, bucolic, and gorgeously modern.
And this offering in Grimsargh is no exception. Stone flagging and underfloor heating abounds to mix the classic and the contemporary, while the beautiful rooms are defined by their fireplaces, pastel colour scheme, and exposed beams. This is a serious house, and it can be yours for just under a million pounds. Take a look around...
Accessed via a landscaped lined driveway through electric gates, the property also has extensive gardens to the rear.