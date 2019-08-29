Step back in time at Judges’ Lodgings

The Judges’ Lodgings, Lancaster’s oldest town house and a Grade I listed building is joining the Heritage Open Days in September.

Originally home of the Keeper of Lancaster Castle, Thomas Covell, it later became a residence for the ‘Hanging Judges’ when they visited Lancaster Castle for the Assize Courts.

The Judges’ Lodgings is now home to a nationally important collection of Gillow furniture displayed in rooms furnished in the style of the Regency period.

You can also visit the Museum of Childhood where you can experience the Victorian schoolroom and see an enchanting display of children’s dolls, toys and games from 18th century to the present day.

Heritage Open Days are on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, from 11am-4pm.