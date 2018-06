The Splendid Day Out airship landed in Morecambe for its fifth year of entertainment.

The weekend festival saw ladies and gentleman in Victorian-inspired Steampunk attire promenading and tea duelling. This year’s theme was ‘Around the World in 80 days’ which took people on Phileas Fogg’s journey.

from left, Phillip Scott, Catherine Scott, Louie Hamblett and Alice from Alice's Night Circus at the Splendid Day Out festival in Morecambe

There were artisan market stalls, literature festival, a masked ball and much more.