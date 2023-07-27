Golden Sunset at Holywell Bay - Paul - stock.adobe.com

Stranded in a flash storm, miles from civilisation on a wild Cornish clifftop, I should be cursing my sopping clothing and the unpredictability of the British weather. Instead, I’m marvelling at crashing waves, a most magnificent rainbow, and the look of pure exhilaration on my husband’s face as he ushers us away from the sheer drop below. A moment ago, we were bathed in sunshine, enamoured by basking seals, exotic sea birds and breathtaking views on our scenic hike from Holywell Bay to Crantock.

Now, out of nowhere, a lively breeze has whipped the blanket of purple heather at our feet into a violet flying carpet and is trying to turn our jackets into kites. Hand in hand, we survey the majestic scene and exchange a smile that says this is one of those unique, unexpected moments we’ll never forget. One for memory lane. One for the grandkids. One for tonight, hot tub chatter, when the sun’s back shining on our holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days ago, we arrived at Gull Rocks Beach, a luxury lodge development on Trevornick Holiday Park in Holywell Bay, North Cornwall. Impressive at first glance, outstanding as we settled in, we’ve walked, talked, laughed and explored more than we’ve done in years, starting our leisurely days with al fresco breakfast on the veranda, ending them stargazing in warm bubbles with happy hearts and a glass of fizz.

Gull Rocks Beach, a luxury lodge development on Trevornick Holiday Park in Holywell Bay, North Cornwall. Picture: Mike Searle

Set in an enviable location just a short walk from the iconic golden sands of Holywell Bay, a stunning blue flag beach ideal for bathing, bodyboarding and surfing, these plush retreats are a popular choice for five-star escapes, built with the perfect holiday in mind. Flanked by a network of pretty coastal walks, with traditional country pubs dotted along the way, Gull Rocks Beach cuts no corners when it comes to comfort, essentials, and conscientious finishing touches. Open plan with fresh, calming coastal decor, our beautiful six-berth Harlyn Lodge boasts corner sofa, dining table and fully equipped kitchen, plus a full bathroom with bath, two twin bedrooms and spacious double bedroom with en-suite and shower.

Add to this a huge, sea-facing furnished veranda, BBQ, outdoor shower, clever outside storage and the icing on the cake, a glorious private hot tub, this has to be up there with the best all-round holiday accommodation we’ve stayed in. With the first-rate facilities of neighbouring Trevornick’s on tap for lodge guests to enjoy from May to September, from swimming pool and spa to glittering evening entertainment, fishing lakes and even a link-up with a local surf school, you can tailor your holiday to your own taste and pace. As well as the facilities at Trevornick, Gull Rocks Beach is situated next door to Holywell Bay Golf, which offers something for everyone with Par 3, Pitch and Putt and Mini Golf courses open all year round.

Fantastic for families, equally ideal for a romantic getaway, we’ve enjoyed a half-and-half experience – two days chilling out and reconnecting as a couple before our two teenage children descended, livening things up on arrival with golf clubs in hand and their trademark dash of vitality. In truth, this really is the perfect place to enjoy the best of both worlds. We’ve relaxed, unwound, and had the time of our lives as a twosome, then picked up surf boards with the kids and happily picked up the pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a three-mile drive from unspoiled Crantock and minutes further to vibrant Newquay - both also walkable across the clifftops if you’re up for an exhilarating, visually rewarding hike - you’re no more than a stone’s throw from exciting family adventures at every turn. Or, if you’re looking for a nearby potter, turn right out of Gull Rocks Beach and you’re just a steady saunter from the Tregruth Inn, a charming 13th Century thatched local with an air of contemporary flair. A must for lovers of the finest kept ales, quality locally-sourced food and a teasing pub quiz, we’ve enjoyed a warm welcome and traditional hospitality nightly, making it our penultimate pitstop before moonlit hot chocolates on our veranda.

Soak up the sea views and the bubbles in a hot tub at Gull Rocks Beach

Up with the lark, not wanting to miss a moment, every morning we’ve walked down the hill to tranquil Holywell Bay, bewitched by its rugged beauty, seduced by sunsets so magical they take your breath away. The stunning backdrop for popular BBC series Poldark, rumour has it this glorious bay takes its name from a sacred well, the waters of which are reputed to have mystical healing properties. Missed by many visitors who are unaware of the legend, the hidden spectacle lies within a cave beneath the southern cliffs at Kelsey Head, its entrance appearing as a long slit in the rocks, advisable to seek only when the tide is well out so as not to get stranded. Fact or fairytale, myth or legend, we heartily enjoyed the hunt and - though I can’t be sure if it was the spiritual powers of the holy well or the sheer rejuvenation of a well-enjoyed holiday at Gull Rocks Beach - one thing’s for certain … I feel on top of the world.

Gull Rocks Beach has lodges for sale and for holidays and short breaks. For more information on lodge ownership call 01637 832900 or visit www.gullrocksbeach.co.uk or to book a holiday or short break call 01637 830531 or visit www.trevornick.co.uk

Prices for seven-night stays:

Trevone - From £1,279

Treyarnon - From £1,254

Sennen - From £1,071

Harlyn - From £948.00

Harlyn Plus - From £1,071