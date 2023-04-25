News you can trust since 1837
The best hotels in Blackpool: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

With so many fantastic things to see and do in Blackpool it’s no wonder there are hundreds of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers.

By Jon Peake
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:35 BST

There are more than 500 hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses listed on Google with a rating of 4.5 or higher and we’ve whittled that down to the 68 highest rated, that’s those with a perfect rating of either 5 out of 5 or a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5 from at least 20 reviews.

Here are the first 36 with another batch coming tomorrow.

And if you want to see all the hotels, their rating and more pictures you can see for yourselves on Google here

Below are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool

Below are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews Photo: Google

The Arthington on St Chad's Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 126 Google reviews

2. The Arthington

The Arthington on St Chad's Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 126 Google reviews Photo: Google

The Mayfield Boutique Guest House on Holmfield Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 33 Google reviews

3. The Mayfield Boutique Guest House

The Mayfield Boutique Guest House on Holmfield Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 33 Google reviews Photo: Google

Brene Hotel on Lord Street has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 111 Google reviews

4. Brene Hotel

Brene Hotel on Lord Street has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 111 Google reviews Photo: Google

