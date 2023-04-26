With so many fantastic things to see and do in Blackpool it’s no wonder there are hundreds of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers. We’ve already published 36 of the highest rated – here, as promised, is the second batch.

There are more than 500 hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses listed on Google with a rating of 4.5 or higher and we’ve whittled that down to the 68 highest rated, that’s those with a perfect rating of either 5 out of 5 or a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5 from at least 20 reviews.

Here is the second batch of highly rated hotels, bed and breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool as promised. They are in no particular order.

You can see PART 1 here featuring the first 36 hotels, B&Bs and guest houses

And if you want to see all the hotels, their rating and more pictures you can see them for yourselves on Google here

1 . The highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool - PART 2 Below is the second batch of the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Birch Villa Birch Villa on St Chad's Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . J's Mayfair J's Mayfair on Dickson Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 30 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Sirocco Blues Sirocco Blues on Dickson Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 36 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 9