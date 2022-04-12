Morecambe one of top 10 coastal destinations for holidaymakers this Easter

Taking a jaunt to the seaside is Britons top choice for an Easter break this year with 37% of holidaymakers escaping to coastal destinations including Morecambe.

Topping the coastal Eastercation poll is Cornwall - the ‘King of the Coast’.

Britain’s most popular seaside resort and home to ballroom dancing, Blackpool takes second place in the Easter coastal breaks poll, followed by Devon, renowned for its spectacular coastline and beautiful beaches, in third place.

Brighton, famous for its stunning seaside, iconic Palace Pier and bohemian atmosphere, takes fourth place in the Eastercation Destination Poll.

The small lively coastal town on the Yorkshire coast which is famous for its fish & chips shops, Count Dracula and elderly witches – Whitby completes the top five placements in the top Eastercation coastal destinations charts.

The average holidaymaker visiting Blackpool this Easter is expected to spend on average £322.69 and will be taking a four day break.

Collectively Britons are expected to boost the UK economy by £13 billion via their Eastercation breaks.

These findings have been revealed in the first segment of the 2022 Travelodge Travel Index.

The hotel chain surveyed 2,000 British adults to find out their Easter holiday plans and key findings revealed the top ten coastal destinations Britons are visiting this Easter are:

1. Cornwall

2. Blackpool

3. Devon

4. Brighton

5. Whitby

6. Margate

7. Clacton-on-Sea

8. Northumberland

9. Great Yarmouth

10. Morecambe

Further research findings revealed 25% of Britons reported that they are taking a Staycation so that they can support the UK hospitality industry and local tourism hotspots such as Blackpool.

Sixty four per cent (64%) of Britons stated that they are taking an Easter escape as they have had a stressful start to 2022 and they want to get away from all the gloom and doom that is currently happening in the world.

Over a fifth (21%) of Britons are taking an Easter break in case they cannot afford to go away later in the year due to rising costs.