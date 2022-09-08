Morecambe hotel that stood empty for three years now up for sale again

The Headway Hotel was bought by Carlauren Group in 2018 with a view to it being renovated into a boutique resort with care facilities.

But Carlauren 18 Limited ceased trading in 2020 and the hotel is now being sold freehold on behalf of their joint administrators.

The former 54 bedroom hotel is set on a 0.36acre plot and is being marketed for possible development to residential or a care home (subject to planning).

Morecambe's Headway Hotel is up for sale after being standing empty for three years. Picture by Google Street View.

The Headway Hotel has a function room and bars on the ground floor with 54 bedrooms on the three upper floors.

The kitchen and service accommodation and an additional function room/dining room are at basement/lower ground floor level.

There is some additional office and service accommodation in a three-storey former residential property to the west of the hotel.

There is a ‘pull in’ for vehicles to the front of the property with limited parking spaces.

There is on street parking on Marine Parade.

The property operated as a hotel specialising in coach parties up until December 2019 when it was closed.

It has potential to be reopened as a hotel but would require building repair and maintenance works as well as internal redecoration and refurbishment.

The property is to be sold on an unconditional basis, with no warranties or guarantees.

The price of the hotel has not been released and is available on application.