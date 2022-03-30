Here's where you can grab your exclusive Morecambe bag for life
Help promote Morecambe on your travels by buying a Morecambe BID bag for life.
Whether you’re shopping, you need a day/night bag, a beach bag or general, all-purpose bag, these are right for you.
The bags are quality 100% cotton with colourful Morecambe pictures and slogans on them.
So far six have found their way to Australia, and other parts of the country. Where will yours be going?
Grab a bag for only £4.99 each from the following businesses in Morecambe and surrounds:
Briggs Shoes, Marine Road
The Visitor Information Centre, Marine Road
The Midland Hotel, Marine Road
The Winter Gardens, Marine Road
The Bayside Emporium, Marine Road
Beach Bird, Marine Road
The Old Pier Bookshop, Marine Road
Embargo, Marine Road
Bay Travel, Euston Rd
Same As It Never Was, Euston Rd
Little Shop of Hobbies, Pedder St
Jigsaw Heaven, Pedder Street
Sandwich Bar, Queen St
J&M Bags, Festival Market
Premier, Princes Crescent, Bare
Post Office, Bare