Here's where you can grab your exclusive Morecambe bag for life

Help promote Morecambe on your travels by buying a Morecambe BID bag for life.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:59 pm

Whether you’re shopping, you need a day/night bag, a beach bag or general, all-purpose bag, these are right for you.

The bags are quality 100% cotton with colourful Morecambe pictures and slogans on them.

So far six have found their way to Australia, and other parts of the country. Where will yours be going?

Grab your Morecambe BID bags for life at locations in and around Morecambe.

Grab a bag for only £4.99 each from the following businesses in Morecambe and surrounds:

Briggs Shoes, Marine Road

The Visitor Information Centre, Marine Road

The Midland Hotel, Marine Road

The Winter Gardens, Marine Road

The Bayside Emporium, Marine Road

Beach Bird, Marine Road

The Old Pier Bookshop, Marine Road

Embargo, Marine Road

Bay Travel, Euston Rd

Same As It Never Was, Euston Rd

Little Shop of Hobbies, Pedder St

Jigsaw Heaven, Pedder Street

Sandwich Bar, Queen St

J&M Bags, Festival Market

Premier, Princes Crescent, Bare

Post Office, Bare

