Is there anything better than the great outdoors in summer?

Here are 10 great camping and caravan parks to staycation within an hour's drive of Lancashire

If you’re one of the thousands of people planning to stay in the UK this summer for your annual holiday, but plan on staying relatively close to home, there are some fantastic camping and caravanning sites within an hour’s drive of Lancashire.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 4:07 pm
Here are some of the best camping and caravanning sites on the outskirts of the county according to Google reviews. There are plenty in Lancashire but if you fancy going a little farther afield these are some of the best.

Each site has a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars and boast an abundance of glowing reviews.

Wherever you choose to staycation, we hope you have a jolly time!

1. Deardon Wood Campsite - Bury

Deardon Wood Campsite in Bury has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 138 Google reviews. Telephone 07531 911504

Photo: DW

2. Wirral Country Park Club Campsite - Wirral

Wirral Country Park Club Campsite - Wirral has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 797 Google reviews. Telephone 0151 648 5228

Photo: WCP

3. Limefitt Holiday Park - Windermere

Limefitt Holiday Park - Windermere has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 602 Google reviews. Telephone 0330 123 4978

Photo: Google

4. Crowden Camping and Caravanning Club - Glossop

Crowden Camping and Caravanning Club - Glossop has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 265 Google reviews. Telephone 01457 866057

Photo: Google

