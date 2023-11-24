Stratton House Hotel and Spa is a peaceful haven and the ideal base for exploring this charming part of the UK

This enchanting country house hotel offers a warm welcome and traditional hospitality.

For an unforgettable getaway blending delicious food, spa serenity and suburban Cotswold charm, Stratton House Hotel and Spa is a Georgian gem well worthy of a weekend escape.

Set in picturesque grounds in the village of Stratton, just a mile from the thriving market town of Cirencester, this enchanting country house hotel offers a warm welcome, traditional hospitality and 43 homely standard, superior and deluxe guest rooms radiating comfort, class and irresistible nostalgic ambiance.

Featuring cosy bar and lounge, al fresco drinks terrace, garden view restaurant, 24-hour front desk, conference centre and two meeting rooms, whether you’re eating, meeting or reconnecting on a romantic spa break or friends’ reunion, Stratton House is a peaceful haven and the ideal base for exploring the captivating Cotswolds.

The hotel’s invigorating Spa in the Garden is the epitome of tranquillity.

Popular for revitalising spa days and stays, the hotel’s invigorating Spa in the Garden is the epitome of tranquillity, with sun terrace, relaxation areas, experience showers, sauna, steam room and scenic jacuzzi overlooking lush green lawns.

Sublime for sipping prosecco in the sunshine or submerging in warm bubbles to watch the snow fall, the spa boasts five treatment rooms offering a wide range of beauty and wellbeing boosts, from muscle-soothing massages to luxurious facials and OPI manicure and pedicures.

An idyllic escape and the optimum place to unwind, whether you’re indulging in a spa day with afternoon tea, or chasing stress away on a much-needed weekend or midweek stay, you can savour Stratton House’s superb accommodation, amenities and glorious garden spa, your way.

After a leisurely few hours of pampering, including fizz, unwinding in the spa pool and an aromatic neck and shoulder massage, my husband and I enjoyed a glass of wine by candlelight and three delicious courses in the hotel’s charming restaurant.

The spa has a sun terrace, relaxation areas, experience showers, sauna, steam room and scenic jacuzzi overlooking these lush green lawns.

Dimly lit for romantic allure, from mouth watering home-made scotch eggs, to melt-in-the mouth lamb shank with spring onion mash, followed by a tantalising cheese board with quince jelly, zingy chutney and artisan crackers, the food was first class, the service attentive and the surroundings sublime for a memorable Saturday night.

Waking to an equally-impressive breakfast of fresh coffee, tasty pastries and a fry up with all the trimmings, we made the most of the crisp autumn sunshine with a morning walk into Cirencester, just a pleasant 20-minute stroll from the hotel.

Renowned as the capital of the Cotswolds and steeped in Roman history, the pretty market town is home to a wealth of historic landmarks and attractions, with an eclectic mix of quirky retailers, coffee shops and a diverse array of quality pubs and restaurants.

From the traditional Italian temptations of Amore Mio to the mouthwatering pub classics of the Fleece, it’s fairytale land for food lovers, with delights such as home-made jams, chutneys and curds, flowers, breads, meats and confectionary free flowing on popular farmers’ market days.

A deluxe bedroom with king size bed, flat screen TV and glorious garden views.

A huge hit with locals and visitors alike, the town hosts a mix of themed stalls throughout the year, enticing passers-by with antiques and collectables, vegan fayre, arts and crafts and inspirational seasonal stocking-fillers.

Well worth a wander, whether you’re sipping mulled wine beneath the Christmas lights or strolling in the sunshine before settling in a nearby beer garden, Cirencester’s famous markets are a must-visit for irresistible eats, treats, gifts and trinkets.

Showcasing the towns rich history and featuring a collection of genuine Roman artifacts, mosaics and coins, the Corinium Museum is of peak interest, whilst Cirencester Park – with its idyllic lake flanked by scenic, flat-terrain trails – is a picnic paradise perfect for hikers and dog-walkers.

With more than 150 sculptures by various artists, Cotswold Sculpture Park serves up an awe-inspiring saunter, whilst the striking stained glass windows, intricate carvings and splendid Gothic architecture make the Parish Church of St John the Baptist unmissable for history-lovers.

Enjoyed a glass of wine by candlelight in the hotel’s charming dining room.

A rare treat for water babies is the Lido, great for a dip in warmer months, or simply embrace the changing colours of autumn and winter with a bracing walk around Abbey Grounds Park, boasting a beautiful lake and an array of exciting playgrounds.

Our exemplary home for the weekend – a deluxe bedroom with traditional ornamental open fireplace and mantelpiece, king size bed, flat screen TV and glorious garden views, captivated with old-world charm, whilst the dreamy bathroom, complete with double shower and roll top bath, cleverly contrasted with a splash of modern magic.

Enchanted by Cirencester, enamoured with the hotel and its facilities, it won’t be long before the lure of the Cotswolds sees a return visit to Stratton House Hotel and Spa.