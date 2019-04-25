Spring event returns to Morecambe’s West End

That Spring Thing returns to Morecambe’s West End on Sunday (April 28).

From 12pm - 4pm, the event celebrates the arrival of spring with a free neighbourhood party of music, food, crafts and storytelling.

Activities include planting, crafting workshops from The Creative Exchange and local artist Anna Read and storytelling from Gacko, a freelance artist with 30 years professional experience.

There will be live music from More Music’s carnival band Baybeat Streetband who play a unique blend of Brazilian, Cuba, North African, Asian, Caribbean and pop-based rhythms and tunes.

The event is between Parliament Street and East Street in the West End.