Solfest: Back in 2019 for the last time with ‘a party to end all parties’

Cumbria’s excellent music and arts festival is saying goodbye in August with “a party to end all parties”.

Sadly, the 15th annual Solfest will be the last ever one, but the farewell do will be going back to its roots, reducing in size and also reducing ticket prices.

This year Solfest takes place at the North Lakes Country Park, near Silloth - a few fields across from the original site.

The festival ran into major problems in 2018, after a low turn out meant it was not able to pay its debts, including bands and other creditors.

But it announced in December that it had worked out a way forward in being able to pay off its debts and put on one last event.

Solfest has in the past seen performances from the likes of Newton Faulkner, James, The Levellers, The Unthanks, The Fratellis, Slamboree, The Waterboys, Adam Ant, Alabama 3, Supergrass, The Bees, The Wailers, The Magic Numbers, Dreadzone and many more established acts, as well as countless musical ensembles which make up the true essence of what Solfest is all about.

This year, between August 23 and 25, performances will come from The Levellers’ Mark Chadwick, The Undercover Hippy, Baka Beyond, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Neck and Dansi, with loads more to be announced, and a new area called The Hive, featuring progressive house, techno, disco and psy-trance.

Lancaster’s Melodrome stage will also be in attendance.

The festival’s organisers said: “It is with great sadness that we announce Solfest 2019, the 15th festival will be the last one.

“In true Solfest style we will be having one amazing send off, the party to end all parties.

“Solfest is a true highlight to the Cumbrian calendar and it was not an easy decision to make but in the current climate one that was unavoidable.

“Thank you to everyone’s support over the years and especially over this last few months which has been a difficult time for Solfest.”

Tickets, currently priced at £89 for an adult, and £229 for a family, from www.solfest.org.