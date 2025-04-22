Stunning handcrafted pottery now available at Lancaster vintage shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jess from Penny Street Collectables was delighted to meet Sally Tuffin and Richard Dennis, the visionary founders of Dennis Chinaworks, during one of their annual stockist events.

These special gatherings invite businesses into the heart of their pottery, housed in their stunning converted stables and home.

Attendees get the unique opportunity to meet Sally, Richard, and their talented team.

For Jess, this meeting marked the beginning of her personal collection of Dennis Chinaworks pottery, sparking a passion that has flourished over the years.

Now, as a proud stockist, Jess has brought Sally Tuffin’s remarkable creations to Lancaster, sharing their beauty and craftsmanship with the local community.

Sally Tuffin and Dennis Chinaworks represent a fascinating journey through British design and craftsmanship.

Sally Tuffin, a trailblazer in the 1960s fashion scene, co-founded the iconic design house Foale & Tuffin, which became synonymous with the Swinging Sixties. Her transition from fashion to ceramics brought a unique perspective to the art pottery world.

In 1993, she and her husband, Richard Dennis, established Dennis Chinaworks in Somerset.

Dennis Chinaworks is celebrated for its handcrafted pottery, where each piece is a labour of love, reflecting influences from the arts and crafts movement to contemporary design.

The pottery's creations, ranging from vases to teapots, are known for their intricate designs and vibrant colors. The works often draw inspiration from diverse sources, including nature, mythology, and historical art movements.

Sally's artistic vision, combined with the skilled craftsmanship of the Chinaworks team, has made their pottery highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. Their dedication to quality and creativity ensures that each piece is not just functional but also a work of art.

Sally Tuffin's tenure at Moorcroft Pottery from 1986 to 1993 marked a significant chapter in her career. As the art director, she brought a fresh perspective to the historic pottery, introducing designs that blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

Her creations during this period, such as the "Carp," "Bramble," and "Peacock" patterns, showcased her ability to innovate while respecting Moorcroft's legacy.

The production process at Moorcroft involved meticulous handcrafting techniques, including tube-lining and hand-painting, ensuring each piece was a unique work of art.

Sally's influence not only revitalised Moorcroft's design ethos but also set the stage for her later success with Dennis Chinaworks.