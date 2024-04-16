Scope reveals we're still great donators in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An overwhelming two in three (63%t) people in the North West of England prefer to donate to a charity shop compared to just one in three (31%) who prefer to sell their items on resale apps. A fantastic four in five (80%) say donating to charity shops makes them feel good and two in three (67 %) donate to charity shops because they love the space they get back.

It appears that even in a cost of living crisis, the public’s support for charity shops is a strong as ever.

The charity asked 2000 adults about donating to charity shops or selling online after a clear out. The reasons given include:

Alison Goodman getting trainers out to shop floor at Scope Lancaster

Five in six (83%) of people agreed they believe their donation to a charity shop will fund something important and it’s as good as giving money to charity. One in three (32%) agree they’ve been inspired to donate to charity shops by decluttering TV shows such as Stacy Soloman’s Sort Your Life Out - BBC or Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix. A further one in four (26%) agree social media influencers inspire then to donate to charity shops.

The research comes as the Scope charity shops launch their Great Donate campaign, asking people to have a clear out and donate their pre-loved items to their local Scope charity shop, this spring.

Donations help raise vital funds for Scope to support disabled people and their families. The charity’s services have never been needed more than during the cost of living crisis. Life costs more for disabled people. There is no escape from high energy bills when you have medical equipment to power or you live with a condition affected by the cold. Last year, Scope supported over 42,000 customers with information and advice through our free Helpline and Disability Energy Support service.

Ruth Blazye, Executive Director of Retail and Communities at disability equality charity Scope, says:

Donated Nike Cortez trainers - £30 at Scope Lancaster

“We often get asked if resale apps have affected the quantity or quality of donations we’re receiving. Our answer has always been “no”, in fact, we’ve seen a rise in donations over the last few years. Now we know why, people really do feel good about donating to charity shops.

“Charity shops are a national institution, but I believe a little bit of healthy competition from resale apps is good. It means charity shops need to work harder to ensure they’re giving customers even more reasons to support them.”

Alison Goodman, Shop Manager at Scope charity shop, Lancaster, says:

“Whilst we’ve always had our amazing loyal and local residents supporting us for years, we also have a large following of students from Lancaster University. Every year, when the new graduates begin their courses, they make a beeline to our shop. We absolutely love our student customers who always make a point of donating to us, which is great because it means more students and younger customers flock to our shop to snap them up.

“The circular economy is so important to our younger customers and donating to charity shops is such a great way to help the environment whilst finding a hidden gem for a fraction of the cost new. The chances are, no one else will have that item so they can really express their unique style. They also tell me that it’s their favourite way to give to good causes, especially as they’re on a tight budget. Their support really means the world to our team here at Scope Lancaster.

“People have been so kind and donated some very special designer and vintage trainers. One brand, Off White, was snapped up for £200. A pair of Bathing Ape or, Bapes as they’re known as, raised £100 and Nike Air Jordan 4 raise a further £80. Just a week later, we got a further six pairs and include some very special Nike Cortez trainers, perfect for any ‘Nikehead’ wanting to expand their collection or simply wear a stunning pair of trainers. Prices range between £5 and £100.

“One reason customers like to donate to us is that they know we ensure we get a good and fair price for their donations. They go to a lot of effort to have a clear out and bring in their donated goods and really want us to raise funds for Scope, not sell their items for peanuts. They also love seeing their donations either on the rails or in the windows which I believe are always stunning and do our donors proud. We always make sure they know we fully appreciate their generosity.

