Skeleton pyjamas for scary mum

As it's a growing trend Very.co.uk have launched a range of matching Halloween PJs for the whole family.

Hold on to your fangs, broomsticks, capes, and wands, fellow trick or treaters, because Very.co.uk’s ‘fright’ time sleepwear range has dropped - and prices start from just £8.

You can’t be bone idol about this lightening-fast loungewear trend.

Mens family halloween skeleton pyjamas

Machine-washable and made from pure cotton, the black and white skeleton-printed pyjama sets include a long-sleeve top with crew neckline and matching jogging bottoms with fitted ankle cuffs. For the tiniest of ghouls, there’s also a baby skeleton sleepsuit available - what a treat.

There’s Ladies Family Halloween Skeleton Pyjamas at £20, Unisex Kids Halloween Skeleton Pyjamas at £10 - £14, Baby Skeleton Halloween Mini Me Sleepsuit at £8 and Mens Family Halloween Skeleton Pyjamas at £25.

Slip into something spooky tonight.

Kids halloween skeleton pyjamas

Advertisement Hide Ad