New owners of Morecambe’s Arndale Centre offer shops for rent from £730 per month

The Arndale Shopping Centre has shops to rent from £730 per calendar month and stores/kiosks from £200 per calendar month.

The Arndale is a purpose-built shopping centre housing Boots, Iceland, Halifax, Greggs, Poundland, Poundstretcher, Subway, Burger King and other well-known household names,

with the scope for more occupiers.

The new landlord has only recently taken over the centre and is keen to open their doors to new occupiers and opportunities.

There is immediate availability on a number of units in the Arndale Centre.

Enquire for size, use and budget that you require.

There is a choice of three internal storage units on the first floor – rent £2,650 each per annum.

The property is registered for VAT, so VAT will be applicable to outgoings, quoted rent is exclusive of VAT.

A service charge and a fair portion of insurance will also be payable.

12 month licences are an alternative option; service charge, insurance and VAT all included within the quoted rental figure.

Six month licences available at 10% premium. One month’s deposit would be required for all units with these short term licences.

Business rates to be advised.

Morecambe is benefitting from ongoing development and regeneration initiatives including the proposed Eden Project Morecambe for which a planning application has been submitted and funding agreed with Central Government.

Designed to showcase the ecology of the Bay, Eden Project Morecambe will further enhance the tourist and resident attraction of Morecambe once built, as well as further improve student diversity in conjunction with Lancaster University.

The proposed Eden Project Morecambe will not be far away from the Arndale Shopping Centre.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole agent Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82, Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

View the listing here https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/arndale-shopping-centre-market-street-morecambe-la4-5dh-shops-730-from-pcm-and-stores-kiosks-200-from-pcm/

1 . Arndale Centre units for rent One of the main entrances into the Arndale Centre in Morecambe. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial Photo Sales

2 . Arndale Centre units for rent Miagelato have a pop-up coffee shop in Morecambe's Arndale Centre. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial Photo Sales

3 . Arndale Centre units for rent Poundstretcher have moved into the former Poundland in the Arndale Centre in Morecambe. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial Photo Sales