Morecambe vintage store to close its doors

Bitz 'n' Batz in Morecambe.

A vintage shop in Morecambe is to close its doors later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bitz ‘n’ Batz in Pedder Street has announced a closing down sale.

Describing themselves as “a hidden cave of ladies’ and men’s alternative and gothic clothing, shoes, accessories”, the store has traded in the town for the last 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be closing their doors for the final time in the first week of November.

The shop currently has a 50% discount on much of the stock.

They are open Tuesdays 12-4pm, and on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30am to 4pm.