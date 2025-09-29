Morecambe vintage store to close its doors
A vintage shop in Morecambe is to close its doors later this year.
Bitz ‘n’ Batz in Pedder Street has announced a closing down sale.
Describing themselves as “a hidden cave of ladies’ and men’s alternative and gothic clothing, shoes, accessories”, the store has traded in the town for the last 11 years.
They will be closing their doors for the final time in the first week of November.
The shop currently has a 50% discount on much of the stock.
They are open Tuesdays 12-4pm, and on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30am to 4pm.