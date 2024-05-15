Level up your cooking game with the Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval Slow Cooker

The Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Slow Cooker comes in various colours, including this rose gold accented version

In this busy day and age any gadget that saves us time is a godsend. Never more so when it comes to preparing hot nutritious meals.

The humble slow cooker has been around for a while now and many of us already have one tucked away in the kitchen. But there is still some prep work involved in making that perfect meal – and one of the most annoying jobs is searing the meat to seal in the flavours before chucking it in the slow cooker.

That’s where new kid on the block – the Morphy Richards Sear & Stew 3.5-litre Oval Slow Cooker – steps in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its unique oval shape, it is designed to sear all the ingredients in the same pan, saving on washing up, whilst also creating dishes full of flavour.

The Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Slow Cooker cooks meals to perfection - all in one pot

The hob-proof cooking pot (not suitable for induction) can be used to sear first and then stew between 4 and 10 hours – giving you perfectly cooked meals every time.

This all-in-one, energy-efficient kitchen appliance will cook affordable meals for the whole family and offers time-saving convenience, easy nutritious meal preparation and the creation of effortless week night dinners. What more could you ask for?

Featuring three heat settings, the sear and stew slow cooker is suitable for a wide variety of recipes. And the glass lid ensures that the cooking progress can be checked without letting flavours out. The cooking pot is also dishwasher safe and shatterproof.

After testing the Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Oval Cooker I wouldn’t use any other gadget, and the family are very grateful for that!