Lancaster city centre car park reopens after technology upgrade

Marketgate car park in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

The car park at Marketgate shopping centre has reopened with new technology installed.

As we reported last week, the car park closed for four days for an upgrade.

The car park has had Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology installed in a bid to improve convenience and security for all users.

A new Pay on Foot system also lets motorists pay after shopping for added flexibility – simply drive in, park, and enter your registration at the pay station before leaving. The barriers will open automatically on entry and exit.

You can pay by cash, card, or contactless.

Opening times are Monday to Saturday 8am-6pm and Sundays 10am-5pm.

Tariffs from £2.50 per hour – motorcycles park free.

There is a 2.1m height restriction, and a lost ticket fee of £20.

No concessions for blue badge holders.