Holland & Barrett unveils Christmas wellness gift bags, saving customers over 60%

Bags of sparkle! Holland & Barrett, the UK’s leading health and wellness retailer, has unveiled its brand-new wellness Christmas gift bags, with prices starting from just £16.50.

H&B’s The Gift of Self Care (pictured on the right) costs £25 (worth £32.86 - saving 24 per cent) features the best beauty routine essentials.

Sure to add a touch of festive magic to gifting this season, whether a plant-based lover or wellness guru, customers can get their hands on these beautifully curated bags, filled with their favourite brands – from Westlab and TRIP to Tisserand and NOMO. Shoppers can save up to 64 per cent compared to purchasing products separately.

Offering top to toe rejuvenation, H&B’s The Gift of Self Care costs £25 (worth £32.86 - saving 24 per cent) features the best beauty routine essentials, including Miaroma’s Essential Oil, Sea Magik Salted Magnesium Spa Flakes and Holland & Barrett Hair Vitamins, as well as foodie bits like Twinings Superblends Glow Tea, H&B Glow Trail Mix with Benefits and H&B Glow Chocolate with Benefits, sure to help shoppers glow from the inside out.

H&B’s The Gift of Sleep features everything for a cosy night in with products to support relaxation and catching some essential shut eye, including The Calm Society Sleep Candle, Tisserand Sleep Better Pillow Mist, Westlab Sleep Bathing Salts, as well as H&B Expert Sleep Unwind Ashwagandha Drink and sweet treats such as Twinings Superblends Sleep Tea and H&B Calm Chocolate with Benefits. Whatever your mode of relaxation, there is something for everyone to support a peaceful night-time routine. At £25, this bundle normally costs £33.72 - saving 26 per cent.

Set aside some time to soothe your mind (and skin) with H&B’s The Gift of CBD. This must-have bundle brings together a collection of CBD-infused favourites, from the much-loved TRIP CBD Oil, to CBD Muscle Balm, CBD Hemp Tea, and Westlab Bath Salts, all for just £25 (worth £69.39 - saving 64 per cent).

And not forgetting plant-based shoppers! For £16.50 (worth £19.34 - saving 15 per cent), H&B’s The Gift of Christmas Treats is packed full of delicious sweet treats – from Love Raw Nutty Choc Balls and NOMO to Wizards Chocolate to Pip & Nut treats and Nakd mouth-watering bars.

For shoppers that are simply spoilt for choice, Holland & Barrett is also offering a ‘Create Your Own’ service in-store, where customers can select as many products of their choosing across the entire range - beautifully packaged in a striking drawstring bag, complete with tissue paper and a gift tag ready for gifting to loved ones on Christmas morning. A personal and thoughtful gift that’s unique to everyone, from just £4.

