The parlour can be found next to Bodycare and will be open between 10am and 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to drop in to play on one of the three table tennis tables in the parlour which is an exciting attraction for visitors.

To join in the fun, simply grab a bat and play – absolutely free of charge!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Ping Pong has hit Lancaster. Here's Leanne from MarketGate Customer Services and Max the BID (Business Improvement District) warden just before they had a match.

Marketgate Shopping Centre is delighted to have teamed up with the Ping! and Loop team at Table Tennis England, the sport’s National Governing Body, to bring this exciting project to life.

Ping Pong Parlours have already opened up in over 30 other shopping centres nationwide and form part of Table Tennis England’s vision to inspire people to get active and lead happier, healthier lifestyles by introducing table tennis into unexpected, non-traditional places.

Other initiatives delivered by Table Tennis England helping to achieve this, include Ping!, the public street ping pong festival which bounces into over 20 towns and cities every summer, Loop which creates opportunities for workplaces, sports clubs and universities to introduce table tennis, and Ping in the Community which provides opportunities for community organisations to kickstart table tennis.

To find out more about Ping Pong Parlours please visit here

To find out more about Marketgate Shopping Centre please visit here