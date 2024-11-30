Central Radio launches discount voucher platform for Lancashire locals

Lancashire's independent local radio station, Central Radio, has unveiled an exciting new initiative to support residents and local businesses alike.

The station has launched Central Radio Vouchers, a discount platform offering up to 50% off at some of the region’s most popular venues for eating, drinking, and leisure.

Central Radio says that it is using the power of radio promotion along with clever social media and online campaigns to connect businesses with deal savvy customers.

The platform provides an opportunity for locals to enjoy significant savings while exploring the vibrant offerings of Lancashire. From cosy cafes to lively bars and thrilling entertainment venues, there’s something for everyone. Deals include a full half-price burger meals from Cheeky Cow in Morecambe, a discounted physiotherapy session with TruePhysio in Lancaster or even an annual golf club membership at Grange-Over-Sands Golf Club.

A preview of the new discounted voucher platform called 'Central Radio Vouchers'.

Each deal is designed to benefit both customers and businesses, making it a win-win for the community. However, Central Radio has emphasised that the offers are limited, meaning quick action is advised for anyone eager to take advantage of the savings.

Steven Normyle, Director at Central Radio, expressed his enthusiasm for the platform, stating:"We’re thrilled to bring Central Radio Vouchers to our listeners and community. Lancashire is home to so many fantastic independent businesses, and this initiative is our way of showcasing them while offering people great value for money. Whether it’s a family outing, your fitness and well-being, a meal with friends, or a romantic date, we’ve got some amazing deals – but they won’t last long!"

The initiative is part of Central Radio’s broader commitment to strengthening ties with local communities and helping independent businesses recover from challenging economic times. By partnering with a variety of establishments, the station aims to create a ripple effect of support, boosting both the local economy and community spirit.

Residents can browse the full range of offers by visiting the Central Radio Vouchers website. With a mix of restaurants, pubs, and activities, the platform is expected to be a big hit among those looking for quality experiences at reduced prices.

Central Radio's Steven Normyle demonstrating new voucher platform.

Local businesses who wish to take advantage of the voucher program should contact Central Radio.

For more information and to snag a deal before it’s gone, visit centralradiovouchers.co.uk. Don't miss out – once the vouchers are gone, they’re gone!