Bonmarche gets ready to open new store in Lancaster shopping centre
The store will open in Marketgate Shopping Centre on Thursday September 11 in the unit which previously housed the Ping Pong Parlour.
Work is currently under way in store to refit the premises ready for the first day of business.
Amanda Waterfield, retail director of Bonmarche, said: "This store marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to bring stylish womenswear at exceptional value, paired with outstanding customer service, to high streets across the UK.
"This launch reflects our continued growth and passion for serving communities through accessible fashion and a warm, welcoming in-store experience.
"We can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors in Lancaster from 9am on Thursday September 11 and becoming part of this vibrant and growing retail community."
Bonmarche also has a longstanding store in the Arndale Centre in Morecambe.