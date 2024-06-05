Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi has secured its title as the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the fifth consecutive month this year, according to leading consumer group Which?.

The title solidifies the leading supermarket’s reputation as the go-to destination for budget-savvy shoppers looking for products of the highest quality at the very lowest prices.

Consumer group Which? conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison, looking at the cost of groceries and household essentials. The latest research shows that throughout May, Aldi was a huge £36.57 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose – for an equivalent list of shopping items.

Which? also revealed Aldi to be £20.77 cheaper than Sainsbury’s, and £17.28 cheaper than Tesco.

The full results are below:

Retailer and average price for 69 items

Aldi £121.56

Lidl £124.88

Asda £137.91

Tesco £138.84

Sainsbury’s £142.33

Morrisons £144.36

Ocado £147.64

Waitrose £158.13

The news comes as Aldi recently launched a bold new TV advert, which pokes fun at competitors attempting to ‘price match’ products. The creative, which features a familiar catchy 90s tune, hammers home the message that Aldi will not be beaten on price!