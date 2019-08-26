Scorching weather is a real throwback to the good old days in Morecambe as these pictures show

These photos from our former photographers Tony North and Mark Harrison show the crowds packing the beaches along Morecambe promenade, just like the resort used to see in its heyday.

1. Sun-day fun Thousands made the most of the hot weather over the weekend. Tony North other Buy a Photo

2. Beach fun Youngsters make the most of the low tide to go beachcombing. Mark Harrison other Buy a Photo

3. Tranquil sea A lone fishing boat out in the bay on Sunday. Mark Harrison other Buy a Photo

4. A real throwback It was just like the good old days in Morecambe. Tony North other Buy a Photo

View more