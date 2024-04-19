Watch: Forgotten scenes of Lancashire's railways entwining the county in past times
Watch our video for a trip down memory lane of Lancashire’s old railway stations.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There’s something truly nostalgic about them, they’re evocative and remember the past when Lancashire was linked by a whole network of them.
Our county had hundreds of stations dotted around the rural areas as well as the cities and towns.
These pictures wrap up long lost and forgotten scenes of the railways, some which have been lost to the history books whilst others are still cruicial transport links.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.