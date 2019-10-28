Plans to sell Lancaster student nightclub suspended to allow referendum

Lancaster University Students’ Union (LUSU) has suspended negotiations with a developer to sell its student nightclub.

The union’s Trustee Board said it would await the results of a referendum, after 1,150 students signed a Save Our Sugarhouse petition.

It says it would ensure that the democratic process take its course before deciding whether to continue the negotiations to sell The Sugarhouse.

Last month, the union announced it was negotiating with a developer to potentially sell The Sugarhouse to provide “affordable student and key worker housing in the city”.

But there was a huge backlash from current students, as well as prominent Lancaster University alumni.

The union said that profits from any sale would be invested in facilities and a range of student services.

Almost 50 student staff are currently employed at The Sugarhouse, who will lose their jobs in the event of closure.

The Sugarhouse, which has been a nightclub for more than 30 years, is now located right at the centre of two new large scale student developments.

A spokeswoman for LUSU sais last month: “The area around the nightclub has started to become heavily developed with accommodation, student social behaviours are changing with fewer drinking alcohol and late night socialising which has increasingly made the Sugarhouse position challenging.”

George Nuttall (President of the students’ union and chair of the Trustee Board) said: “It’s important we listen to the student body, we ensure that every student can engage with its union and crucially we listen to the student voice”.

The students’ union Annual General Meeting takes place today, Monday October 28, at 6.30pm