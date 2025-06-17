This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The warm weather can be serious or even deadly to our dogs 🐶

Temperatures are predicted to rise across the UK this week.

Dog owners are being urged to prepare for the warm weather.

This is the seven second rule all dog owners need to know about and how to stop the signs of heat stroke in dogs.

With temperatures across the UK set to soar, dog owners are being urged to prepare for warmer days ahead.

While enjoying the sunshine is something both humans and dogs can enjoy, a dog's ability to regulate heat differs from ours, which means that heat exposure could have serious or even deadly consequences.

This is why it is essential for dog owners to take steps to help their furry companions stay cool and comfortable.

In response to the rising temperatures, Head Vet Sean McCormack at Tails.com , has shared helpful seasonal advice on keeping your dog cool during warmer weather, along with the key signs of heatstroke that every dog owner should be aware of.

The 7 second rule all dog owners should know before walking in the heat. | NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

How to keep your dog cool during warm weather

Avoid walking your dog during the warmest part of the day

During hot weather, paved surfaces such as tarmac can become dangerously hot for dogs, potentially leading to painful burns on their paws.

With forecasts predicting warm this week, it's best to avoid walking your dog during the warmest parts of the day. Instead, opt for walks early in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler.

If you're unsure whether the ground is safe, try this seven second test to check if it’s safe to walk your pet. Simply place your palm on the pavement, and if you can’t comfortably hold it there for at least seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog.

Hydration

Whether you're out and about or staying cool at home, one of the most important things for you, your dog, and any other pets is staying properly hydrated.

Make sure your dog always has access to fresh water, topping up their bowl regularly, especially if it starts to run low.

Whether you use a standard water bowl or a pet fountain, try to place it in a cool, shaded area of your home to help prevent the water from warming or evaporating too quickly.

When outside the home, bring a portable water bowl or a dog water bottle with you. Many of these bottles come with a built-in lid that doubles as a bowl, making it easy and convenient to offer your dog a refreshing drink wherever you are.

Frozen Treats

Just like us, dogs appreciate a cooling treat on a warm day, and it’s a great way to help them stay hydrated too.

While dogs shouldn’t consume regular ice cream, there are plenty of safe and tasty alternatives.

You could try slicing up some banana and popping it in the freezer, or spread a small amount of your dog’s favourite treat onto a lick mat and freeze it for added enrichment.

Feed them little and often

When the weather warms up, it's not uncommon for dogs to have a reduced appetite, particularly if they’re spending more time indoors or going on shorter, less active walks.

To make sure they still receive enough nutrition, consider offering smaller meals more frequently throughout the day. This can make it easier for your dog to eat at a pace that’s comfortable for them in the heat.

However, if you notice more significant or prolonged changes in their eating habits, consult your vet for advice.

Keep them out of the car

One of the most important things to remember during warm weather, is to never leave your dog unattended in a car, especially when temperatures rise above 20°C.

Even with the windows slightly open or if you’re stepping away for a short time, the risk is serious. It can take as little as 15 minutes for dogs to suffer from heatstroke without proper ventilation. This is because cars act like greenhouses, trapping heat and becoming much hotter inside than the outside air.

If you're planning to travel by car on a hot day, it's often safer and kinder to leave your dog at home in a cool, well-ventilated space.

Set up a paddling pool

For a fun and effective way to help your dog cool down, consider setting up a paddling pool in the back garden where they can splash and play.

If your dog prefers to stay indoors, you can create a relaxing chill-out zone by closing the curtains to block out the sun and placing a fan nearby to keep the air circulating. This is a simple yet effective way to help your dog stay cool and comfortable during warmer days.

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs?

Heatstroke is more than just your dog feeling too warm, it is a serious medical condition that become life-threatening for your pet if not treated urgently.

One of the most common early signs is excessive panting, but there are other symptoms of heatstroke in dogs to be aware of, including:

Rapid or laboured breathing

Excessive thirst

Lying on their side or collapsing

Lethargy or weakness

Appearing unresponsive or unusually quiet

Signs of agitation or stress

Vomiting

Lack of coordination or stumbling

Early intervention is key, so keeping a close eye on your dog’s behaviour during hot weather can make all the difference. If you suspect your dog may be suffering from heatstroke, it’s important to seek veterinary attention immediately.

