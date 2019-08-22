Oyez, oyez, oyez...it's Garstang town crier contest time: pictures from the event
The Town Criers competition was a colourful start to the Garstang Arts and Music festival taking place in the market town until Monday.
The criers paraded through the town and were judged on sustained volume and clarity, diction and inflection, presentation and engagement, and also on accuracy.
1. Garstang Town Crier Competition.
Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.
2. Garstang Town Crier competition
Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.
3. Garstang Town Crier Competition
Great Harwood town crier Rawden Kerr.
4. Garstang Town Crier Competition
Darlington town crier Peter Stemmer
