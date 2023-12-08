Young Bentham golfer's art work earns him a Blue Peter badge
Seven-year-old Henry Briggs sent in a colourful artistic impression of his golfing exploits at the course to the iconic children’s BBC television programme and was thrilled to receive a letter from the presenters commending his work along with the badge.
Henry’s parents own a holiday home at nearby Riverside Caravan Park and Henry likes to play at the golf course at every opportunity.
Isabel Marshall from the family who run the golf course said: “Henry is becoming an avid player and it’s encouraging to see his progress. We’re delighted that he sent in one of his drawings of the course and has been rewarded with a Blue Peter badge. What an honour – we are so impressed!”
Encouraging young players is an important part of the ethos at Bentham Golf Course, with group and individual lessons available from new golf pro Sophie Daws as well as the driving range open seven days a week for regular practice with a bucket of balls. Art lessons are not included!