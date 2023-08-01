New business Ease E Ride has launched a fleet of 30 e-bikes to hire from its new HQ in Arnside.

With a full day’s charge cyclists can enjoy the beautiful Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty like never before.

Convenient park and ride is now available from Arnside train station or from Sizergh Castle - or bikes can be delivered to locations across the area.

It's hoped people will use the e-bikes to enjoy the stunning scenery of countryside and coast at their own pace.

A series of routes have been devised to get the best out of the area and include stop-offs at local sights, eateries and cultural gems.

Cyclists can visit Arnside, Silverdale or beyond, taking in one of the most beautiful coastlines in the UK in a sustainable way.

E-bikes provide a great form exercise and cycling in such a beautiful place can increase health and wellbeing.

Ease E Ride hopes that visitors can leave their cars at home and travel to the area by public transport and then pick up their e-bike - or park their cars for the day and enjoy the area by bike instead.

Mike Turner from Ease E Ride said: “Our e-bikes will give people a unique perspective of Morecambe Bay and south Cumbria.

“We have created several suggested routes enabling e-bike riders to get off the beaten-track, get into nature and create fantastic memories.

“We hope that Ease E Ride contributes to taking cars off our roads and gives people an alternative and great fun travel option.”

The initiative contributes to the National Trust’s low carbon vision for Sizergh.

General manager Dan Taylor said “We are excited about the potential of electric bikes to provide a fun and environmentally friendly route to visiting us at Sizergh, which builds on the recent launch of our car-free journey planner.”

E-bike hire is £55 per day. Cycles are designed with comfort and ease of use in mind. They come in small or large frames and are suitable for ages 14+ and all abilities.